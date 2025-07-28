Rave is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Rave will hit the bench for the series opener after he had started in each of the Royals' last six games while going 3-for-20 with one home run, three walks, five runs and two RBI. MJ Melendez will replace him in left field Monday, but Rave should have a fairly clear path to playing time until Kansas City gets at least one or two of Nick Loftin (concussion), Jac Caglianone (hamstring), Mark Canha (elbow) and Michael Massey (wrist) back from the injured list.