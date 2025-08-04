Rave will start in left field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Though he's gone just 3-for-26 at the plate since slugging two home runs in a July 18 contest, Rave will remain in the starting nine for a third straight game against a right-handed starting pitcher (Brayan Bello). Until the Royals get Jac Caglianone (hamstring) back from the injured list, Rave looks like he'll be part of an all-lefty outfield featuring some combination of Mike Yastrzemski, Kyle Isbel or Adam Frazier when Kansas City opposes right-handed pitching. The righty-hitting Randal Grichuk, meanwhile, looks as though he might have to settle for a short-side platoon role.