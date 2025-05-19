India (knee) is serving as the designated hitter and batting out of the leadoff spot against the Giants on Monday.
India was scratched from Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to knee soreness. He won't take the field Monday, but he'll return to the lineup as the Royals' designated hitter while Mark Canha, Kyle Isbel and Hunter Renfroe man the outfield. India has slashed .274/.338/.387 with one home run and seven RBI since the beginning of May.
