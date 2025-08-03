India (forearm/wrist) will serve as the Royals' designated hitter and leadoff batter in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

India suffered a left wrist/forearm contusion when he was struck by a pitch in the third inning of Saturday's 4-2 loss, but he apparently made enough progress overnight to rejoin the lineup for the series finale. With India occupying the DH spot, the Royals will have Adam Frazier pick up a start at the keystone.