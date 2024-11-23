The Royals acquired India (ankle) and Joey Wiemer in exchange for Brady Singer on Friday.
India enjoyed a strong 2024 season with the Reds while serving as their primary second baseman. However, with Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand back from injury, there was a projected playing time squeeze along Cincinnati's infield. India should immediately slot into the starting second base job with the Royals and should have the chance to hit in a prominent spot in the lineup.
