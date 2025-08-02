India went 1-for-5 with a double and a run in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blue Jays.

India returned Friday from a one-game absence due to a sore shoulder. He got on base in the third inning on a double and was brought home when Bobby Witt smacked a three-run homer off Kevin Gausman. India has struggled at the plate in 12 games since the All-Star break, going 7-for-46 (.152) with eight runs, four doubles, one homer and eight RBI.