India went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Monday's 11-1 win over the Brewers.

India was given the green light to play Monday after being removed from Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Guardians after being struck on the helmet by a pitch in the ninth inning. It didn't appear to affect him Monday, as he led the team with three hits including a two-run single in the seventh to expand the Royals' lead to eight runs. Following his 0-for-5 effort on Opening Day, India has gone 6-for-11 with two walks and two RBI across his last three outings.