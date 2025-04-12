India (undisclosed) was removed in the sixth inning of Saturday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
India went 0-for-2 for a walk before being replaced by Drew Waters in the sixth inning. The reason for India's removal isn't clear, but there should be an update from the team during or shortly after Saturday's contest.
