Royals' Jonathan India: Getting Wednesday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
India is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
India appears to be getting a routine day off for the matinee contest after he had started in each of the Royals' last 30 games. Adam Frazier will replace India at second base and atop the batting order in the series finale in Chicago.
