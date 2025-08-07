India went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run an and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Boston.

India dropped down to the No. 7 spot in Kansas City's lineup to make way for the lefty-hitting Mike Yastrzemski in the leadoff spot, and the former responded by going deep for the sixth time this year. It's unclear if the move will stick against right-handed pitching going forward -- the Royals faced righty Dustin May on Wednesday -- but it's initially not the most encouraging sign for India's rest-of-season fantasy outlook. Since the start of June, India is also slashing a pedestrian .237/.318/.382 with five homers, 15 doubles, 22 RBI and zero stolen bases covering 234 plate appearances.