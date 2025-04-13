Royals manager Matt Quatraro described India's quad tightness as "mild" following Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Quatraro said India was eventually removed from the game because it wasn't loosening up throughout the contest. India will presumably undergo further testing, but it's not sounding like a significant injury. India went 0-for-2 at the plate with one walk before being replaced by Drew Waters in the sixth inning.