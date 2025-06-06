India went 3-for-9 with a home run, two RBI and two total runs scored as the Royals split Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

India's second homer of the year was a leadoff blast off Miles Mikolas to begin the matinee game. India had gone 11 games without an extra-base hit prior to Thursday, batting .263 (10-for-38) with three walks, one RBI and five runs scored in that span. The light-hitting infielder is now at a .248/.332/.322 slash line with 15 RBI, 24 runs scored, 10 doubles and no stolen bases on three attempts over 56 games this season. Despite his lackluster production, he remains in the leadoff spot for the Royals.