India (groin) will receive a few days off as a precautionary measure, MLB.com reports.

India left Friday's Cactus League game due to right groin tightness but reportedly felt fine Saturday. He's been cleared for activity, though the Royals will err on the side of caution and hold the second baseman out of Sunday's contest before an off day Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. This development helps ease concerns about India's availability for Opening Day, as the 29-year-old will look to carry a strong spring at the plate into a bounce-back 2026 campaign after a lackluster 2025 in which he slashed .233/.323/.346 with 29 doubles, nine homers and 45 RBI across 136 games.