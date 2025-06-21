India went 3-for-5 with a double and a three-run home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Padres.

His fifth-inning shot off Nick Pivetta gave the Royals a 4-0 lead. It was India's fourth homer of the season, and three of them have come in his last 15 games -- a stretch in which the 28-year-old super-utility player is slashing .279/.308/.475 with nine RBI and 10 runs despite suffering a partial shoulder dislocation a week ago.