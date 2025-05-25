The Royals scratched India for the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins due to an illness.
A bug has been making its way around the Kansas City clubhouse of late, and India appears to be the latest victim. Michael Massey was added to the lineup as a late replacement for India and will man second base and bat eighth.
