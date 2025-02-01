India (ankle) said Saturday that he has talked with the Royals about playing third base and left field in addition to second base, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

India has never fielded a position other than second base at the major-league level, though he served primarily as a third baseman in the minors back in 2019. Left field, on the other hand, will be a completely new experience for the 28-year-old, but he cited his athleticism as a reason to believe he'll succeed in the new role. The Royals will likely start India in left field several times during spring training, though it's unclear how often he will venture away from the keystone once the regular season begins.