Soler is away from the Royals due to a family matter but is expected to join his teammates in Cleveland for Friday's Opening Day game, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

The nature of Soler's absence isn't entirely clear, but it's evidently expected to be a brief one. He'll attempt to build this season on a breakout 2019 campaign which saw him hit .265/.354/.569 with 48 homers, 36 more than he'd managed in any of his previous seasons.