Soler (back/oblique) is batting third as the designated hitter Friday against the White Sox, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old exited Wednesday's contest with oblique irritation and mid-back tightness and sat out Thursday's game, but he'll return after a one-game absence. Soler is scuffling over his past eight games, going 5-for-26 with a .690 OPS and 11 strikeouts.