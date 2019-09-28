Soler went 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBI in Saturday's game against the Twins.

Solo hit a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run homer in the seventh, accounting for all his team's runs in their 4-3 loss. The homers were Soler's 46th and 47th of the season, breaking a tie with Mike Trout (foot) for the American League lead. With Trout shut down for the season and the next closest hitters in the AL (Alex Bregman and Nelson Cruz) sitting on 41 homers, Soler's crown looks to be secure.