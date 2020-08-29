site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-jorge-soler-clubs-eighth-homer | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Jorge Soler: Clubs eighth homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Soler went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 loss to the White Sox.
The blast was his third in the last seven games. Soler is proving last season's power display was no fluke, and through 32 games in 2020 he's slashing .254/.348/.509 with eight homers and 21 RBI.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read