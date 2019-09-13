Soler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the White Sox.

Soler took Lucas Giolito deep in the first inning to record his 44th home run of the season. Only Mike Trout and Pete Alonso have hit more long balls than him on the season, and he's shown no signs of slowing down by smacking six home runs in his last nine starts. Soler has maintained an impressive .257/.348/.557 line across 614 plate appearances.