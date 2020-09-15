Soler (oblique) could potentially return for the Royals' weekend series in Milwaukee but isn't expected to return before the team's final homestand, which begins Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Soler will be eligible to return from his strained oblique Wednesday, but it sounds as though that's not under consideration, as he hasn't travelled with the team. He could link up with his teammates in Milwaukee but is more likely to stay home and return to the roster for the final week of the season, if he returns at all.