Royals' Jorge Soler: Cranks 40th homer
Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.
After setting the franchise home run record a night ago, Soler cranked out yet another long ball, reaching the 40-homer mark for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old outfielder is now batting .255/.347/.545 on the season with 101 RBI.
