Soler went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's win over the Athletics.

Soler hasn't had a good year but made his presence felt in this one, coming around to score on a two-run single from Kelvin Gutierrez in the seventh and blasting a two-run homer in the following frame. The slugging outfielder has gone yard in two of Kansas City's last four games and that could be a sign of things to come, as the slugger only has six homers on the season and is hitting a meager .179 thus far.