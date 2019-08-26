Soler went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Sunday in the Royals' 9-8 win over the Indians in 10 innings.

It's probably premature to say that Soler busted out of his cold spell on a day in which he still struck out three times, but he at least brought an end to his 10-game streak without a home run, his longest of the season. The 437-foot blast off Nick Wittgren was Soler's 36th of the campaign, leaving him just two shy of matching Mike Moustakas' franchise record.