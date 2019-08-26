Royals' Jorge Soler: Ends power drought
Soler went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Sunday in the Royals' 9-8 win over the Indians in 10 innings.
It's probably premature to say that Soler busted out of his cold spell on a day in which he still struck out three times, but he at least brought an end to his 10-game streak without a home run, his longest of the season. The 437-foot blast off Nick Wittgren was Soler's 36th of the campaign, leaving him just two shy of matching Mike Moustakas' franchise record.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....