Soler went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Rays.

Soler had a massive day at the plate, taking Michael Wacha deep to left to begin the fourth and then later doubling off the top of the wall in the sixth as he fell just a triple short of hitting for the cycle. Soler's home run was his first since opening day. He can hit the ball as hard as anyone in the league but his slugging numbers haven't quite been what fantasy managers are looking for. The 29-year-old now owns a slash line of .208/.328/.377 with five extra-base hits, six RBI and six runs scored through his first 17 games.