Soler went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Cubs.

Soler was a key part of an offensive onslaught that produced 13 runs and 18 hits in the contest. He drove in a run on a groundout in a six-run third inning, then poured salt in the wound with a solo home run in the seventh. On the season, the 28-year-old is slashing .275/.367/.490 with three homers and six RBI.