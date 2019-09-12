Soler went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the White Sox.

The 27-year-old continues to eclipse his own franchise record for homers in a season with every new blast -- Soler now has 43, to go with his own personal bests of 106 RBI and an .899 OPS. With 28 doubles and 16 games left on the schedule, he also has an outside shot at matching or breaking another Royals record -- Hal McRae's 86 extra-base hits, set in 1977.