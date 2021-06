Soler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Angels. He was also hit by a pitch.

Soler has gone just 2-for-12 since returning from a groin injury. The 29-year-old has struggled to provide much power this year -- he's hit five homers while posting a .320 slugging percentage in 54 games. He's added 25 RBI, 19 runs scored and 11 doubles across 207 plate appearances.