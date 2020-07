Soler (personal) is batting third as the designated hitter for Friday's season opener at Cleveland, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old stepped away from the team earlier this week due to a family matter, but he's back for Opening Day as expected. Soler had a .265/.354/.569 slash line with 48 home runs and 117 RBI in 2019, and he'll look to build on that success in the shortened season.