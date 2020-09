Soler (back/oblique) went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in Friday's 7-4 loss to the White Sox.

Soler missed one game with his injury, but wasn't able to make much of an impact in his return. He's now in the midst of a 7-for-35 (.200) slump over his last 10 games. The 28-year-old is slashing .237/.333/.459 with eight homers, 22 RBI and 16 runs scored in 38 games overall.