Soler went 1-for-1 with a home run and a walk Wednesday in the Royals' 9-3 win over the Reds in Cactus League play.

The home run was the second in as many days for Soler, who had been off to a 2-for-15 start to the spring before this recent power surge. The 29-year-old hit .228 and mashed only eight homers in 43 games during an injury-plagued 2020 season, but he'll be eyeing a bounce-back season in 2021 after reporting to camp at full health.