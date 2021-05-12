Soler went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and six RBI during Tuesday's loss to the Royals.

Down 7-0 in the eighth inning, Soler put the Royals on the board with a three-run shot against Kyle Funkhouser. The 29-year-old added the exclamation point of the game with a three-run double in the ninth, knotting up the score, 7-7. It was the the third long ball and 11th double of the season for Soler, who has struggled to replicate the powerhouse of a campaign he pieced together in 2019 with 48 home runs. Across 34 games this year, he's batting .200/.280/.374.