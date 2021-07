Soler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

Soler socked a 424-foot shot against Brett Anderson in the fourth inning. The long ball has been a rare occurrence this season for the 29-year-old, who mashed 48 homers during his 2019 campaign. This year, he's tallied only eight while batting a bleak .185/.280/.324.