Soler went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two RBI, a pair of walks and two runs scored during Thursday's Opening Day win over the Rangers.

Coming off an oblique injury that derailed most of his 2020 season, Soler sprung out with a solid start against Texas, reaching base in each at-bat. The 29-year-old added an exclamation point by evening the score at 8-8 with a solo home run against Kyle Cody in the fourth inning. After a 48-homer campaign in 2019, Soler scuffled to a .228/.326/.443 line last year, but he's a prime candidate to bounce back this season.