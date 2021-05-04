Soler went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-6 loss to Cleveland.

Soler opened the scoring in the third inning with a sacrifice fly to bring home Andrew Benintendi. In the seventh, Soler plated Carlos Santana with an RBI double before scoring on a Hunter Dozier homer. The 29-year-old Soler is up to two home runs, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored through 27 contests. He's slashing just .202/.288/.360 across 104 plate appearances, but Soler ranks among the league leaders in hard-hit rate and average exit velocity, and he's actually trimmed his strikeout rate noticeably from last season (from 34.5 percent to 28), so he presents an intriguing buy-low opportunity.