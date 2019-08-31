Soler went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 14-2 loss to the Orioles.

He gave the Royals a brief lead in the first inning with his second long ball in as many nights, but the game was all O's after that. Soler is slashing .253/.344/.540 on the year with 38 homers -- matching his career total coming into 2019 -- and 97 RBI.