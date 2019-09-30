Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a victory over the Twins on Sunday.

Soler put the Royals on the board in the first inning with a solo shot to left field. The 27-year-old was one of the few bright spots for the Royals this season, breaking out to lead the American League with 48 home runs and tying for second with 117 RBI while slashing .265/.354/.569 in 162 games.