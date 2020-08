Soler went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Twins.

One of last year's breakout stars, Soler now has three homers in his last three games, bringing his total to five and his OPS to just under .900 for the season. Soler in anchored in the two hole for Kansas City and is seeing most of his time at DH, with only five starts in right field so far.