Soler went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Monday's loss against the Tigers.

Soler has had a down year based on most offensive metrics, but the slugger is showing signs of turning things around of late -- this was his first three-hit since late April and has also hit safely in six of the Royals' last nine games. He's hitting .275 during that span, and that's a marked increase compared to his season-long .189 average.