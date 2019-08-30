Soler went 1-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBI on Thursday against the Athletics.

Soler took Chris Bassitt deep in the first inning to get the Royals ahead. It was his 37th homer of the season and ninth of August. It's been an impressive breakout campaign for Soler, as he's currently slashing .251/.343/.532 across 562 plate appearances.

