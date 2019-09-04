Soler went 3-for-3 with a three-run homer, a stolen base and a walk in Tuesday's win over Detroit.

Soler crushed a 431-foot long ball with two men on base in the third inning to give the Royals an early lead. The home run was Soler's 39th of the season to establish the franchise single-season record. The 27-year-old also became the first Royal since Eric Hosmer in 2016 to reach the 100-RBI mark.

