Royals' Jorge Soler: Sitting out Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Tigers.
Soler went 1-for-11 with one RBI and four strikeouts in three games since returning from an oblique injury, and he'll get a breather Thursday. Ryan O'Hearn will serve as the designated hitter.
