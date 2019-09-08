Soler went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs and two walks during a 7-2 victory against the Marlins on Saturday.

The outfielder capped off the Royals comeback with a solo homer in the ninth to provide additional insurance. Soler's power has been incredible this season, as he has more homers this year than he did in his previous five MLB seasons. He is batting .253 but behind 41 home runs, he possesses a .291 ISO. Soler also has 102 RBI, 80 runs and two steals in 517 at-bats.