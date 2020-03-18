Royals' Jorge Soler: Strikeout rate up in ST
Soler hit .172/.250/.448 with two home runs and a 14:3 K:BB in 32 plate appearances this spring.
Soler's 43.8 percent strikeout rate is pretty alarming, but this was a small sample and his strikeout rate has been below 27 percent in each of the last two big-league seasons. His place in the middle of Kansas City's lineup will be safe whenever the 2020 season gets underway.
