Soler hit .172/.250/.448 with two home runs and a 14:3 K:BB in 32 plate appearances this spring.

Soler's 43.8 percent strikeout rate is pretty alarming, but this was a small sample and his strikeout rate has been below 27 percent in each of the last two big-league seasons. His place in the middle of Kansas City's lineup will be safe whenever the 2020 season gets underway.

