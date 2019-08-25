Soler went 0-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Indians.

After his third straight hitless outing, Soler has now gone 4-for-30 with 11 strikeouts in 10 games since turning in his second two-homer performance of August. The cold stretch has sunk Soler's season-long average to .251, but fantasy managers can live with his lack of impact in that category if he can rediscover his power stroke in the near future. He'll slot in as the Royals' No. 2 batter and designated hitter in Sunday's series finale, per Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star.