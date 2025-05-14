Bubic didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Astros after allowing one run on six hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out nine.

Bubic established a season high and tied a career best in punchouts, generating a staggering 22 swinging strikes. Not only was it the sixth quality start of the year for the left-hander, but Tuesday also marked the fifth time in nine starts that he worked at least six frames while giving up one run or fewer. Bubic will take a superb 1.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 56:15 K:BB across 54.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Giants, who own a weak .638 OPS versus left-handed pitching over their first 42 games.