Bubic (7-6) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over seven innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Bubic allowed two runs in the first inning but never had to pitch from behind as the Royals broke out for nine runs of support. He also allowed a solo home run to Eugenio Suarez in the sixth. Bubic has had a bit of a rough patch since the start of June, allowing 18 runs (16 earned) over 34.2 innings across six starts. Still, this was his sixth start of seven innings this season, which is impressive considering he worked primarily as a reliever in 2024 after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Bubic is now at a 2.36 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 107:32 K:BB through 103 innings over 17 starts this season, which has been his best year in the majors so far. The southpaw is projected to make his next start at home versus the Pirates.