Bubic (6-6) suffered the loss in Sunday's game against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings with five strikeouts.

The Kansas City southpaw contained the star-studded Los Angeles lineup in this 90-pitch performance. Bubic limited the Dodgers to just one extra-base hit -- an Enrique Hernandez two-run blast in the second inning. He also crossed the 100-strikeout milestone for the third time in his career, achieving the feat for the first time since 2022. The 27-year-old left-hander appears bound for his first All-Star appearance, as he's pitched to an impressive 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 101:29 K:BB across 96 total frames. Bubic is currently slated to make his next start at Arizona next weekend.