Royals' Kris Bubic: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Royals transferred Bubic (elbow/shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Royals senior vice president Scott Sharp revealed that Bubic hit another snag in his recovery from left elbow soreness and left shoulder discomfort, though the team won't have more specifics available until the southpaw is re-evaluated in Kansas City. Since Bubic's initial placement on the IL was retroactive to May 15 and he wasn't on track to rejoin Kansas City rotation until after the All-Star break anyway, his move to the 60-day IL won't have any bearing on his timeline for a return. The transaction will temporarily bump Bubic from the 40-man roster in order to open up a spot for right-hander Jose Cuas, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Omaha.